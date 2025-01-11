Alyssa Healy Ready To Keep Wickets For Australia In Ashes Series Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 11 (IANS) Australia captain Alyssa Healy is set to resume wicket keeping duties in the opening ODI of the Ashes series against England at North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

After battling a series of injuries over the past few months, Healy confirmed her readiness to take the gloves again during a practice session less than 24 hours before the much-anticipated match.

Healy, who has been nursing a knee injury since November, expressed relief and excitement about her return.“I'd be lying if I said there wasn't any doubt, particularly after a rough couple of months,” Healy was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.“But everything's progressed as we hoped. I'm feeling really good and confident to get out there and do the job.”

Her commitment to the team is unwavering.“I wouldn't be doing it if I felt like I was going to let the team down. I'm really excited to get back out there tomorrow,” she added.

Healy's recent injury history has been challenging. In October, she ruptured her plantar fascia during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. This was followed by a knee injury while representing the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL, sidelining her from Australia's ODI series against India. On the subsequent tour of New Zealand, Healy played solely as a batter, with Beth Mooney stepping in as wicketkeeper.

Despite her optimism, Healy acknowledged the intense schedule of seven matches, including a four-day Test, within 22 days might require some rotation.

“I'd love to keep in every game, but we'll see how the body goes,” she said. Australia have prepared for any contingencies, with Mooney as the backup wicketkeeper and young batter Georgia Voll, who has impressed in recent outings, ready to step up if needed

Voll's stellar performances, including a century and an average of 86.50 in her first three ODIs, have cemented her as a dependable option. She showcased her adaptability by opening alongside Healy in a warm-up game and could slot in as a batter or fielder if Healy needs rest.

Meanwhile, Australia face a decision between selecting Darcie Brown, a quick bowler, or Georgia Wareham as an additional spinner for the opener.

England, too, face selection challenges, particularly with pacer Kate Cross's fitness under scrutiny. Cross has been recovering from a bulging disc in her back that required an epidural over Christmas. England captain Heather Knight revealed that a final decision on Cross's inclusion would depend on her performance in the pre-match training session.

“Crossy's struggling a little bit with a back issue. She'll have a bowl today, and we'll make a decision post-training,” Knight said.

England boast other seam options, including Lauren Bell, who claimed 12 wickets during the South Africa tour, and Lauren Filer, whose speed and bounce add a new dimension to their attack. Knight praised Filer's growth since her impactful debut in the 2023 Ashes Test, where she troubled Australia with her pace.

“She bowls wicket-taking balls and ruffles feathers. That's what we want her to do,” Knight said.