I Will Pick Myself Up This Year, Says Jayam Ravi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Pointing out that one who falls down cannot be called a failure but only one who does not get up after falling down should be termed so, Jayam Ravi has expressed confidence that he will pick himself up this year.

The actor, who has been going through a rough patch in recent times, while participating in the pre-release event of his upcoming Kadhalikka Neramillai, opened up about his life and career.

He said,“When I was invited to speak, the compere said defined me as someone who remained the same -- be it during successes or defeats. I remain that way because of what I just said about men and women. There is no success without defeat and there is no defeat without success.

“In 2014, I went through a challenging time. I did one film for three years. I couldn't give an interview also and the film too didn't work. I wondered if I had done something wrong. I couldn't find anything wrong from my end. That is when I realised I shouldn't fret. The very next year, I had three hits in 'Thani Oruvan', 'Bhoologam' and 'Romeo and Juliet'. Why I was able to deliver those hits was because of the realisation that there was no big difference between success and failure.

“We say that a person has failed if he falls down. That isn't failure. It is failure only if he doesn't pick himself up. I will pick myself up this year. I have a list of good films lined up for me. I will next be working with another woman director -- Sudha Kongara. I am able to think clearly. Thank you so much,” he said.

'Kadhalikka Neramillai', which has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, features Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in the lead. The film, a relationship drama which looks to touch upon certain important social issues, also features actors Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, TJ Banu, John Kokken, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Singer Mano, Vinothini and Rohaan Singh among others.

Music for the film is by A R Rahman and cinematography is by Gavemic Ary. Editing for the film is by Lawrence Kishore and choreography is by Shobi Paulraj, Sandy, Leelavathi. The film has been produced by Red Giant Movies.