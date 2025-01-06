Nexcom Showcases New Innovations And 'Next-Gen AI Robotics Technology' At CES

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Nexcom showcases 'next-gen' autonomous mobile robot at CES

January 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

NexAIoT , a developer of AI-driven industrial automation technologies and a subsidiary of Nexcom International , is showcasing its second-generation autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the NexMOV-2.

The company says its new AMR represents“cutting-edge advancements in intelligent mobility and modular design”.

The global mobile robot is projected to grow from an estimated $2.42 billion in 2023 to approximately $8.02 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 12.7 percent over this period.

NexAIoT is addressing this increasing demand with the NexMOV-2, delivering a flexible solution that's tailored to meet the dynamic needs of modern industrial and commercial operations.

Key features of NexAIoT's NexMOV-2:

The NexMOV-2 leverages innovative Visual SLAM technology to enable precise, real-time navigation while eliminating the need for high-cost LiDAR.

Its modular AMR controller supports Intel SMARC or Nvidia SO-DIMM modules, offering scalability and customization for diverse applications across logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare, where flexibility and efficiency are critical.

The NexMOV-2 also features AI-powered 3D vision, which complements its Visual SLAM technology, and a smart autonomous docking wireless charging system, ensuring continuous and reliable operation even in complex environments.

In collaboration with Kneron, NexAIoT has integrated Kneron's KL730 NPU – a cutting-edge AI 3D vision robotic solution designed for edge computing applications – into the NexMOV-2.

The KL730 NPU enables advanced AI obstacle avoidance and AI sensor fusion recognition for SLAM applications, delivering high performance, precision, and efficiency with low cost and power consumption.

At CES, alongside Kneron, NexAIoT will showcase the technology powering the NexMOV-2. This joint exhibition will highlight the ongoing collaboration and innovation between the two companies in advancing mobile robotics. Attendees are invited to visit North Hall booth #9071 for a demonstration.

Dr Hoe Seng Ooi, chief technology officer at NexAIoT, says:“CES provides the perfect platform to unveil NexMOV-2 and share our vision for the future of autonomous mobile robotics.

“The NexMOV-2 reflects our clear commitment to continuous innovation and collaboration with our partners. Through this solution, we are able to address the growing demand for intelligent, adaptable AI-driven robotics that industries across the globe need to navigate today's operational challenges.”