AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Accidentally Shoots Himself, Declared Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead on Saturday after he accidently shot himself. The incident reportedly occurred around 12 am. Gogi was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), where he was declared dead.

Deputy Commissioner of (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja, "As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital."

Teja said the cause of death will be clear once post-mortem report is received. "Cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come," the DCP added.

According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at DMC hospital, according to officials.

Further investigations are underway.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections.

Condolensces pour in

Punjab minister Hardip Singh Mundian expressed grief on the demise of Ludhiana MLA and AAP leader Gurpreet Gogi saying, that it was a loss for both the party and himself as Gogi was like an elder brother to him.

Mundian was quoted by ANI as saying,“We received very unfortunate news of the demise of Gurpreet Gogi. What we know is that it was an accident. It's a loss for the party and me personally. He was like an elder brother.”

Meanwhile, Punjab minister Aman Arora posted on X, "Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of Sh. Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, MLA from Ludhiana. My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace."