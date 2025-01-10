Tochytskyi, EU Commissioner Discuss Resilience Of Ukraine's Cultural Sector
1/10/2025 9:04:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi had a phone call with the European Union Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture, and Sport Glenn Micallef.
That's according to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications' press service , Ukrinform reports.
“The parties discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure the resilience of Ukraine's cultural sector and maintain intercultural dialogue at the European level,” the statement says.
Tochytskyi invited Micallef to participate in the Ukraine Culture Conference“Collaboration for Resilience.” The conference aims to unite international efforts to support, protect and promote Ukrainian culture during the war.
As Ukrinform reported, Tochytskyi discussed cooperation with the Minister of Culture of Lithuania.
