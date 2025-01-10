Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone on Friday thwarted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along its western frontier within its area of responsibility.According to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces: "A drone attempting to illegally cross the border was stopped by the Border Guard Forces in the Southern Military Zone, working with the military security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.Its cargo was dropped inside Jordanian territory once the rules of engagement were followed, proving that the confiscated goods had been turned over to the appropriate authorities.The source affirmed that in order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Jordan Armed Forces are exerting every effort to use all of their powers to counter such operations and stop infiltration and smuggling operations by force.