King Congratulates Newly Elected Lebanese President


1/10/2025 11:17:12 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah congratulated Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on winning the confidence of Lebanon's parliament, which elected him as president, wishing him success, and the Lebanese people continued progress and prosperity.

In a cable to President Aoun, His Majesty reiterated Jordan's support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing the deep-rooted bilateral relations and keenness to expand cooperation prospects while maintaining coordination in service of mutual interests and Arab unity, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty has sent a cable to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to the throne, expressing well wishes to him, and wishing the people of Oman further progress and prosperity, another Royal Court statement said.

Jordan Times

