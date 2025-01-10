Russia's New Car Sales Surged 48% In 2024
New car sales in Russia rose 48% on an annual basis to 1.5
million in 2024, according to Russian analytical agency Autostat,
Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The agency said new car sales in December 2024 climbed 3.3%
year-on-year to 123,000.
Russian car brand Lada made up 28% of the new car sales in the
country, while Chinese firms Haval, Chery, Changan, Geely, Omoda,
Exeed, and Jetour also significantly contributed to the rise in
sales.
Western carmakers were market leaders in Russia until February
2022, as they withdrew from the country with the start of the war
in Ukraine.
Car sales reached a standstill in Russia, while Chinese carmaker
exports to Russia and domestic production increased, putting the
Russian car market into recovery.
