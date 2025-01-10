EAA Foundation Helps Overcoming Educational Barriers In Somalia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As many as 127,237 marginalised children have been enroled into quality primary education in Somila with the 'Educate Your Children II project', a three-year initiative in Somalia led by Education Above All Foundation's Educate A Child (EAC) programme and CARE USA.

The EAA foundation told Gulf Times that running from 2021 to 2024, the project improved infrastructure, trained 519 teachers, and achieved an 86% retention rate, with many students transitioning to formal schooling. The project marks a significant step forward for education in Somalia, addressing the significant education access gap in the country, while offering hope and opportunities to children who remain out of school.

Since 2013, EAA Foundation has been working in Somalia through its EAC programme, supporting the most marginalised with different partnership projects and successfully enroling 300,005 out-of-school children across Puntland, Somaliland, and South Central Somalia Zones. These joint projects with partners, such as, CARE USA, Mercy Corps, and Unicef, have been working to address barriers to education, including social, economic, disabilities and gender discrimination, with the aim of increasing enrolment and retention in quality primary education for children from excluded groups affected by recurrent conflict and crisis.

In Somalia, significant barriers to education persist, including poverty, lack of schools, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to qualified teachers. Over half of the primary school-age children are out of school, and marginalised groups such as girls, internally displaced persons and nomadic populations are especially vulnerable. These challenges are further compounded by ongoing conflict and environmental crises, which disrupt education and hinder attendance.

Iqra, a 12-year-old from Galkaio, Somalia, was one of the many who faced multiple barriers to education, and had to drop out of school in 2019 due to financial constraints.“I missed my classmates and the school. I always wanted to continue, but I was not able to. Being at school is always a joy,” Iqra said.

It was only through Educate Your Children II project-a collaborative effort of EAC and CARE USA that enabled her to return to school. The project provided accelerated learning programmes, necessary school materials, and renovated the school infrastructure, enabling Iqra to pursue her education again.

Now back in school, Iqra is thriving in the fifth grade, with a passion for science and the Somali language. She aspires to become a doctor to help her community.“I love coming to school now! With our new classrooms, I can study without distractions,” says Iqra.

Iqra's renewed access to education is just one example of how targeted programmes can transform lives, offering children in even the most challenging environments the chance for a better future. In celebration of the upcoming UN International Day of Education, EAA Foundation is hosting the Walk for Education: CSR & Sustainability Fair on January 24, at Museum of Islamic Arts Park , Doha. The fair will unite schools, corporates, and the community to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation's global education projects aimed at providing marginalised children worldwide with access to quality education.

The event will feature a variety of community activities, including a football tournament, art workshops, symbolic walks, and the“Buy a Brick and Build a School” campaign, which allows attendees to donate to building schools for underprivileged and children with disabilities in Qatar.

