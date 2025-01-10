2024 Was The Hottest Year On Record, Scientists Say

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 2024 was the hottest year on record, the World Meteorological Organisation said Friday, and the first in which temperatures exceeded 1.5C above pre-industrial times - a threshold that may lead to more severe climate disasters.

The latest bleak assessment of the state of climate change comes as the death toll from wildfires raging in California climbs at the start of the new year.

The WMO and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said climate change was pushing the planet's temperature to levels never before experienced by modern humans.

“Today's assessment from the World Meteorological Organisation is clear: Global heating is a cold, hard fact,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.“There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. But leaders must act - now.” The planet's average temperature in 2024 was 1.6C higher than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, C3S said. The last 10 years have all been in the top 10 hottest years on record, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

“The trajectory is just incredible,” C3S director Carlo Buontempo told Reuters, noting that every month in 2024 was the warmest or second-warmest for that month since records began.

Wildfires are one of the many disasters that climate change is making more frequent and severe. The fires raging in Los Angeles this week have killed at least 10 people and devoured nearly 10,000 structures.

But while the impacts of climate change now affect people from the richest to the poorest on earth, political will to address it has waned in some countries.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, has called climate change a hoax, despite the global scientific consensus that it is caused by humans.

Matthew Jones, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia in Britain, said fire-prone weather such as that affecting California will keep increasing“so long as progress on tackling the root causes of climate change remains sluggish”.

The main cause of climate change is CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Recent European elections have also shifted political priorities towards industrial competitiveness, with some European Union governments seeking to weaken climate policies they say hurt business.

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said the 1.5C breach last year showed climate action must be prioritised.

“It is extremely complicated, in a very difficult geopolitical setting, but we don't have an alternative,” he told Reuters.

The 1.5C milestone should serve as“a rude awakening to key political actors to get their act together,” said Chukwumerije Okereke, a professor of climate governance at Britain's University of Bristol.

Britain's Met Office confirmed 2024's likely breach of 1.5C, while estimating a slightly lower average temperature of 1.53C for the year. US scientists will also publish their 2024 climate data Friday.

Governments promised under the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent the average temperature rise exceeding 1.5C.

MENAFN10012025000067011011ID1109078296