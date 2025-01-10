Ideal School Bids Farewell To Outgoing Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a recently held ceremony, Ideal Indian School bid farewell to the outgoing students of class XII, planned and executed by the students of Class XI. The outgoing students recounted their days in the school and expressed their gratitude to the teachers for their painstaking efforts in shaping their personalities. They also thanked their juniors wholeheartedly.



Speaking on the occasion, Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb extended his best wishes to the outgoing students as they prepared for their upcoming exams. He emphasised the importance of hard work, determination and self-belief, urging the students to approach their future with enduring passion and resilience. The heads of both the Boys' and Girls' Sections addressed the gathering, offering words of guidance, encouragement and best wishes for the future endeavours of the graduating students. A ceremonial cake-cutting session served as a symbolic gesture to mark the joyous occasion, bringing a sense of unity and festivity to the gathering.



In a special award ceremony, students were honoured for their outstanding achievements, recognising the exemplary performance of Class XII students throughout the year in various domains, including academics, co-curricular activities and leadership.



The winners of the Boys' section are:



Best Boy- Science: Ananth Cheryalanthot, Commerce: Misab Abdussalam and Humanities: Aasim Faisal Bharde; Best in Conduct - Science: Mohammed El Ameen, Commerc : Jasim Manzoor Muldad and Humanities: Mohamed Ahmed Abdelwahab; Best in Service – Science: Gouri Shankar Saiju, Commerce: Umeir Mohamed Nazar and Humanities: Talha Bin Ubaidur; Best in Talent – Science: Dafydd Reagan, Commerce: Dannie John and Humanities: Mohammed Taiyyabuddin Abubakar



Best in Sports – Science: Mohammed Affan and Ahamed Mohammed, Commerce: Ammar Obaid Qazi and Humanities: Altayb Osama; Best Prefect – Science: Asim Husham, Commerce: Sheik Mohammed Tanzil and Humanities: Mohammad Ammar Farooque



Special Jury Award - Ishan Ismail, Jagreet Singh Sidhu, Bhavith Babu and Muhammed Sahil Shabeer.



Winners from Girls' section are:Best Girl – Science: Riti Milan Doshi, Commerce: Akshaya Jayakhosh and Humanities: Leya Maria Cecil; Best in Conduct – Science: Safa Shaikh, Commerce: Sandra S Samson and Humanities: Mareena Isa James; Best in Service – Science: Swathi Gireesh Kumar, Commerce: Haya Fatma and Humanities: Aysha Siham;



Best in Sports – Science: Lehen Shah, Commerce: Aishwarya Sunil and Humanities: Dana Abdel Malik S; Best in Talent – Science: Shreya Saravanan; Best Prefect: Fathima Femin, Fathima Neba K K and Raghad Elsadig Abdalla and Special Jury Award: Elham Abdul Aziz, Fathima Zia, Alice Kalliath and Ayesha Anjum.



As a parting token, the school presented each of the outgoing students with a graduation souvenir. Heads of Sections, Heads of Departments and Teaching staff attended the function.

