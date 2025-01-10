Derrick D. Billingslea Brings Decades Of Experience To Les Brown's The Motivation Manifesto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown is set to release his transformative new book, "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," this fall. This groundbreaking work serves as a blueprint for individuals seeking to reignite their passion, purpose, and motivation in life.Written with inspiring insights from several guest co-authors including Derrick D. Billingslea, a seasoned business professional with nearly three decades of expertise in addiction recovery and the tax-exempt sector.In "The Motivation Manifesto," Les Brown provides a deep dive into actionable principles that empower readers to live with intention, passion, and purpose. With a career spanning decades, Brown has inspired millions to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams, making him a true authority in personal development.Derrick has dedicated his career to helping countless families find freedom from addiction, advocating for family reunification, and guiding organizations through the complexities of 501c3 tax exemption. His commitment to empowering individuals and communities aligns seamlessly with the mission of "The Motivation Manifesto," emphasizing the transformative power of resilience and recovery.Each chapter of the book introduces readers to proven strategies for personal growth and success, offering practical tools to turn aspirations into reality. From cultivating discipline to developing resilience, Les Brown's insights are designed to help individuals break free from mental and emotional barriers, leading to a life of inspired living.Brown's previous works, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have become essential reading for anyone seeking personal empowerment. With "The Motivation Manifesto," he continues his mission to encourage people from all walks of life to unleash their potential and live purposefully."The Motivation Manifesto" is more than a book; it's a call to action for readers eager to unlock their full potential, guided by the wisdom of Les Brown, Derrick D. Billingslea, and his other co-authors.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to pre-order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here.About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Derrick D BillingsleaDerrick D Billingslea is a seasoned business professional with nearly three decades of expertise in addiction recovery and the tax-exempt sector.He has a deep understanding of addiction recovery and of the intricacies of 501c3 tax-exemption. He has helped countless families find freedom from addiction which has resulted in family reunification.Additionally, he has guided numerous organizations through the 501c3 approval process.He is highly respected and a multi-award-winning business leader. He has extensive experience in International Accreditation on topics related to governance, tax exemption, funding, and sustainability.Derrick is dedicated to empowering families, entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations to achieve their mission and make a positive impact on society.He believes in the transformative power of recovery and that of the tax-exempt sector and is committed to sharing his knowledge and expertise to support your success.

