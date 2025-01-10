Crater Lake Spirits Launches New Cherry Rye Whiskey Available Now In Oregon Liquor Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim Bendis, Founder of Crater Lake SpiritsPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crater Lake Spirits, renowned for its award-winning craft spirits, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest creation: Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey. This unique offering combines the bold character of their Reserve Rye Whiskey with the rich, natural fruit character and sweetness of cherry liqueur made from Rainier and Bing cherries, sourced from the lush orchards of Washington State.Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest's bounty, capturing the essence of ripe cherries and pairing it with the warm, peppery notes of rye for a perfectly balanced, full-bodied spirit. Ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or as the base of an elevated cocktail, this Cherry Rye Whiskey is destined to be your new favorite.“Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Jim Bendis, Founder of Crater Lake Spirits.“We wanted to create something that reflects the spirit of the Northwest, and these cherries deliver an unmistakable depth of flavor that pairs beautifully with our handcrafted rye whiskey.”Oregon customers can find Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey in select Oregon liquor stores under item #12309B. Grab a bottle while supplies last.Featured Tasting Notes:Nose: Aromas of ripe cherries and subtle vanilla.Palate: Smooth rye with bursts of juicy Rainier and Bing cherry.Finish: Long and warm, with hints of oak and lingering sweetness.Perfect for the SeasonCrater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey is versatile enough to be enjoyed year-round but is especially delightful in seasonal cocktails. Try it in a classic Old Fashioned or mix it with ginger beer and lime for a simple, refreshing Cherry Rye Mule.Where to BuyFind Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey by searching #12309B on oregonliquorsearch or visiting the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room in Bend, Oregon. Experience the perfect marriage of craft rye whiskey and Pacific Northwest cherries.To explore the full Crater Lake Spirits portfolio, visit craterlakespirits .About Crater Lake SpiritsCrater Lake Spirits has been crafting award-winning spirits in Bend, Oregon, since 1996. Inspired by the beauty and purity of Crater Lake, their distillery is committed to delivering quality, innovation, and exceptional taste in every bottle.

