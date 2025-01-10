Second-Annual“Tech Over Tapas” Fundraiser Brings Innovation And Opportunity To San Diego's Tech Scene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jasmine LeFlore (right) and Dr. Brittany Wheeler (left), co-founders of Greater Than Tech (GTT), present a $1,000 scholarship check to Hawaa Bahreldin and Fatima Bahreldin (center) at the inaugural Tech Over Tapas event. This moment highlights GTT's commi

Empowering Youth in STEM: A Night of Innovation, Networking, and a Robot Derby to Support Greater Than Tech's Mission across San Diego.

- Jasmine LeFlore, Executive DirectorSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greater Than Tech (GTT), a trailblazing San Diego-based nonprofit advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM, invites the community to its second-annual Tech Over Tapas fundraiser. This highly anticipated event, set to take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the renowned Mingei Museum, promises an evening of inspiration and innovation.Recently awarded an Equity Impact Grant from the San Diego County Office of Equity and Racial Justice, GTT continues to lead efforts to create equitable access to careers in tech and entrepreneurship. Tech Over Tapas aims to raise critical funds to support GTT's immersive STEM programs, which empower underserved youth to excel as the future leaders of STEM industries. Attendees will enjoy an engaging cocktail reception, powerful presentations, and a showcase of GTT's transformative impact over the past year.“Tech Over Tapas celebrates the power of community to break barriers and create opportunities in tech,” said Jasmine LeFlore , Executive Director and Co-Founder of Greater Than Tech.“With every ticket sold and every sponsor engaged, we are creating pathways and providing students with the tools to achieve their dreams.”Event Details:Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025Time: 5 - 8 PMLocation: Mingei Museum, 1439 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101Tickets are available for $100 and include drinks and tapas. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations wishing to amplify their impact.This year's event is made possible by the generous support of GTT's sponsors, including: Quartus Engineering, U.S. Bank and the PNC Foundation. Event proceeds will fund GTT's innovative programs, including scholarships for an immersive, study-abroad STEM experience in Japan, as well as other enrichment initiatives that equip students with vital business and technical skills.For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, visit: greaterthantech/tech-over-tapas. For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Brandi Neloms, Board Chair, Greater Than Tech, ....# # #About Greater Than Tech:Greater Than Tech (GTT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of innovative technology leaders. By introducing girls and underserved students to the many opportunities that exist at the intersection of STEM and business. GTT bridges opportunity gaps and builds pathways for a more inclusive and equitable tech industry. Learn more at greaterthantech.

Inaugural Tech Over Tapas Fundraiser

