Convoy Of Hope Serves Survivors Of Greater Los Angeles Wildfires
Date
1/10/2025 3:45:48 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"The scope of devastation is staggering, We are working to bring comfort to survivors and give them hope for tomorrow."
Post thi
"The scope of the devastation is staggering," said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope's national spokesperson. "So many people are forced to evacuate, not knowing if their homes will be there when they return. We are working to bring comfort to survivors and give them hope for tomorrow."
Convoy is working with partners, including churches and other NGOs, to coordinate distributions of supplies. Donations can be made at convoy/fires
About Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope to learn more.
Contact
Ethan Forhetz
Vice President of Public Engagement & National Spokesperson
(417) 848-8123
[email protected]
SOURCE Convoy of Hope
MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109077868
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.