China's Finance Ministry Mulls New Policies To Boost Employment
Date
1/10/2025 3:11:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
China's Ministry of Finance will introduce policies to promote
job creation and increase employment opportunities, an official
said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
The ministry will further support key sectors such as the
cultural and tourism industry, other modern service industries, and
foreign trade, said Lin Zechang, head of the comprehensive
department of the ministry, promising more investment in
stabilizing employment and ensuring people's livelihoods.
Efforts will be made to further promote the employment in small
and micro businesses, Lin added.
Chinese authorities have strengthened employment support for
businesses and employees, including reduced premium rates for
unemployment insurance, insurance refunds and subsidies for
vocational skills training, among other measures.
The job market remained generally stable in the first 11 months
of 2024, as the surveyed urban unemployment rate on average edged
down on a year-on-year basis.
The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood
at 5.1 percent in the first 11 months of 2024, down 0.1 percentage
points year on year, according to the National Bureau of
Statistics.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109077724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.