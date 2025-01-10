Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Announces $43 Million Contract Award In The Middle East Region

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced it has received a formal letter of award for a development project located in the GCC region. Perma-Pipe will provide thermal insulation, anti-corrosion coatings, and other services from its Abu Dhabi facility. Project commencement is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025. The value of this project is estimated to exceed $43 million.

This project will utilize Perma-Pipe's anti-corrosion coatings capabilities, fabrication, and the TRACE-THERM® insulation system, a spray-applied polyurethane foam jacketed with a high-density polyethylene casing.

Saleh Sagr, Sr. Vice President for Perma-Pipe's MENA region, commented,“This award follows the successful execution of numerous development projects in the region. Our differentiated coating solutions have proven to be well-suited for technically challenging projects. We would like to thank our customers for this significant award.”

David Mansfield, President and CEO, commented,“This award provides evidence that our technologies are well-positioned to meet the complex requirements in virtually all geographies as we continue our focus on highly active oil & gas markets worldwide. This project continues an increase in large-scale project activity we are seeing globally and, when coupled with other recently announced project awards, further strengthens our record backlog position heading into 2025.”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH,“Perma-Pipe”, or the“Company”) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at fifteen locations in six countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information contained in this press release that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected future performance and operations of the Company. These statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas and its impact on customer order volume for the Company's products; (ii) the Company's ability to purchase raw materials at favorable prices and to maintain beneficial relationships with its suppliers; (iii) decreases in government spending on projects using the Company's products, and challenges to the Company's non-government customers' liquidity and access to capital funds; (iv) the Company's ability to repay its debt and renew expiring international credit facilities; (v) the Company's ability to effectively execute its strategic plan and achieve sustained profitability and positive cash flows; (vi) the Company's ability to collect a long-term account receivable related to a project in the Middle East; (vii) the Company's ability to interpret changes in tax regulations and legislation; (viii) the Company's ability to use its net operating loss carryforwards; (ix) reversals of previously recorded revenue and profits resulting from inaccurate estimates made in connection with the Company's "over-time" revenue recognition; (x) the Company's failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; (xi) the timing of order receipt, execution, delivery and acceptance for the Company's products; (xii) the Company's ability to successfully negotiate progress-billing arrangements for its large contracts; (xiii) aggressive pricing by existing competitors and the entrance of new competitors in the markets in which the Company operates; (xiv) the Company's ability to manufacture products free of latent defects and to recover from suppliers who may provide defective materials to the Company; (xv) reductions or cancellations of orders included in the Company's backlog; (xvi) risks and uncertainties specific to the Company's international business operations; (xvii) the Company's ability to attract and retain senior management and key personnel; (xviii) the Company's ability to achieve the expected benefits of its growth initiatives; (xix) the impact of pandemics and other public health crises on the Company and its operations; and (xx) the impact of cybersecurity threats on the Company's information technology systems. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at and under the Investor Center section of our website ( .)

