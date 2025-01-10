Investornewsbreaks Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Cancels January 2025 Special Stockholder Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Greenwave Solutions (NASDAQ: GWAV) ,

a leading operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in the Mid-Atlantic, has canceled its January 2025 Special Meeting of Stockholders, originally scheduled for Jan. 10. The company, headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., supplies ferrous and non-ferrous metals to major steel mills and industrial conglomerates, supporting critical infrastructure projects and national security initiatives. Greenwave employs 167 workers across Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc.

(“Empire”), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in

Virginia,

North Carolina, and

Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

