Crunch Fitness Expands New Jersey Footprint With Five Location Acquisition

$20 million in renovations, upgrades, and new equipment planned



FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 10, 2025

Fitness Holdings North America, a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is significantly expanding its New Jersey footprint by acquiring five locations from Jersey Strong Gym in Tinton Falls, Ocean Township, Wall Township, Freehold, and Marlboro.

This increases Crunch Fitness' presence in New Jersey by 190,000 square feet, bringing the total number of facilities operated by Holdings North America to 14 in the state and 51 in the Northeast. These new locations will undergo over $20 million in renovations and upgrades to enhance member experiences with modern amenities and cutting-edge equipment.

"Strengthening the Crunch Fitness presence in New Jersey demonstrates our commitment to bring seriously fun fitness to even more gymgoers in the Northeast," said Fitness Holdings North America CEO Mark Federico. "This expansion marks a significant step in our New Jersey growth and beyond. We look forward to welcoming these gyms into our fitness family while transforming these locations into vibrant, welcoming, and engaging spaces."



Crunch Fitness delivers a dynamic and affordable experience with a focus on making serious fitness fun. Every gym features a comprehensive range of amenities, including cardio machines, Olympic lifting platforms, dumbbells up to 120 pounds, hydromassage beds, and the exclusive HIITZoneTM for high-intensity interval training. Members can participate in innovative classes such as dance, yoga, and Pilates, offered at convenient times throughout the week. With state-of-the-art facilities and a variety of resources, Crunch gyms are designed to help patrons achieve their fitness goals in a supportive and energetic environment.

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch Fitness started modestly as a small gym in a basement studio in New York City's Greenwich Village in 1989 as a welcoming place for a diverse group of people to get fit. While Crunch believes in the power of fitness to improve lives, it also knows exercise is hard work and everyone can use a little more motivation. So, Crunch has fused fitness and entertainment to make serious exercise fun. Fitness Holdings North America is a nearly 50-club and growing franchise of the Crunch Fitness brand, with its newest location in Norristown, Pennsylvania opening in January 2025.

