Kennel Facility Inaugurated In Anantnag To Help In Search & Rescue Ops
Date
1/10/2025 9:03:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A state-of-the-art kennel facility was Friday inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district with an aim to enhance the capabilities of Police in search-and-rescue operations, explosives detection and crime discovery.
DIG, South Kashmir Range Javid Iqbal Matoo inaugurated the facility at Anantnag's Police Lines, a police spokesman said.
This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the district police's capabilities in crime detection, search-and-rescue operations, and explosives detection, the spokesman said.
It marks a milestone in strengthening the district's policing infrastructure and operational readiness, the spokesman said.
Speaking at the inauguration, the DIG, South Kashmir Range highlighted the critical role of well-trained dog units in modern policing.
He said the facility is designed to provide an optimal environment for training and maintaining police dogs, thereby improving the operational efficiency of the force.
Anantnag SSP G V Sundeep Chakravarthy reaffirmed the department's commitment to leveraging advanced tools and techniques to ensure public safety.
The inauguration featured a live demonstration of the skills of the trained canine unit.
