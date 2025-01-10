Isocket® Announces Enhanced Historical Temperature Data (HTD) Feature For Vaccine Storage Monitoring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iSocket Temperature Data Logger for Vaccine Storage

iSocket® enhances its Historical Temperature Data (HTD) feature with quick-view options for effective remote temperature monitoring in vaccine storage.

- Representative from iSocket Systems

UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iSocket Systems announces new updates to its iSocket® Historical Temperature Data (HTD) feature, also known as iSocket® Temperature Data Loggers, which is designed to offer advanced temperature monitoring for freezers , refrigerators, and other systems that require continuous temperature surveillance. The latest enhancement introduces 24-hour and 3-day quick-view options, providing users with fast access to recent temperature profiles and the ability to quickly identify potential issues.

The iSocket® HTD feature enables users to collect temperature data at predefined intervals, view it on a graph, and export it for specific periods, offering valuable insights into the performance and reliability of their appliances . All of this is done remotely via a convenient dashboard, and the cellular solution enables use in remote locations where Wi-Fi is unavailable. The new quick-view options make this process even more efficient, giving users immediate access to critical data without the need for manual data extraction.

"In response to user feedback, we've introduced quick-view features that provide instant insights into recent temperature data," said a representative from iSocket Systems. "This update simplifies the monitoring process, helping users maintain optimal conditions in temperature-sensitive environments."

These enhancements are especially useful in environments where precise temperature control is vital, such as vaccine storage facilities . By placing a sensor inside a vaccine refrigerator, users can monitor temperature remotely and receive notifications about any fluctuations, ensuring the integrity of the stored vaccines.

The update reinforces iSocket Systems' dedication to delivering user-friendly solutions that evolve to meet the needs of customers, particularly in industries where accurate temperature monitoring is critical.

About iSocket Systems Ltd.

Founded in 2009, iSocket Systems is a pioneer in mobile network-based remote power management and monitoring solutions. Trusted in over 186 countries, iSocket products enable secure and efficient power and temperature control, even in areas with limited connectivity. With a focus on reliability and ease of use, iSocket helps individuals and businesses optimize operations and improve efficiency across various sectors.

