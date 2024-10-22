Russia Can Share Nuclear Arms Tech With N. Korea, Seoul Tells UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia can expect a“generous payoff” from North Korea for the participation of its military in the war against Ukraine.

That might include nuclear arms technology, South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN, Joonkook Hwang told the UN Security Council at a meeting on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"North Korea will expect a generous payoff from Moscow in return for its troop contribution. It could be either military of assistance. It could be nuclear weapons-related technology," the said.

According to the permanent representative, North Korea will likely soon become an "active belligerent" in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Hwang called on Russia to immediately withdraw all its troops from Ukraine and recalled that lasting peace in Ukraine is possible only in line with the UN Charter and international law.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, the United States expressed its belief that Russia is no longer capable of sustaining its war against Ukraine without assistance from North Korea, Iran, and China.