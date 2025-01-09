JHAH's Family Medicine Residents Lead Saudi Arabia's Healthcare Transformation

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 100% of final-year residents in JHAH's prestigious Family Residency Program pass the Saudi Commission for Specialties exams.

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia –January 2025: The 2024 cohort of the Johns Hopkins Healthcare (JHAH) Family Medicine Residency Program has achieved a remarkable milestone: a 100% pass rate on the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) final examinations. These rigorous two-part exams assess both clinical expertise and theoretical knowledge, underscoring the program's reputation for excellence.

One of the largest and most prestigious programs of its kind in the Kingdom, JHAH's Family Medicine Residency Program opened its doors in 2016. Over 100 residents have since graduated from the program going on to occupy critical roles in medical systems and major healthcare organizations across the Kingdom and globally.

As a cornerstone of primary care, family medicine delivers comprehensive healthcare to individuals and families outside the hospital setting. JHAH's program plays a vital role in advancing Saudi Arabia's primary care transformation, a key initiative under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 Healthcare Sector Transformation Program aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility.

Dr. Saeed Al Qahtani, Director of JHAH's Family Medicine Residency Program, said,“Our family medicine residents are at the forefront of real-world primary care initiatives. They manage acute and chronic medical problems, promote patient wellness, and drive preventive programs like early screening. Their expertise is instrumental in implementing Saudi Arabia's progressive healthcare policies.”

Admissions to the program are highly selective, with candidates evaluated on academic performance, research contributions, and other critical factors.

Dr. Mohammed Mohammed, Chair of Primary Care Services at JHAH, added,“Residents in our family medicine program obtain an exceptionally high level of clinical exposure to critical disciplines across multiple departments. This gives them a more holistic set of skills that can be applied in the primary care setting. They also benefit from excellent supervisors and mentors who bring an incredible range of skills and extensive global experience to the table, ensuring residents are exposed to a wide range of medical knowledge.”

In addition to hands-on training, residents in the program devote a full day each week to academic study led by a top clinician, to ensure they are up to date with the latest developments in the field. The family medicine department at JHAH also plays a key role in developing resources like the Daleel Family Medicine Guide, a comprehensive resource for frontline primary care professionals.

JHAH is accredited by the SCFHS to offer more than 21 residency programs, including Pathology, Pharmacy, Emergency Services, Anesthesia, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Family Medicine. JHAH's Residency programs are designed to cultivate healthcare leaders and innovators who drive reform in line with Vision 2030, by combining academic excellence with cutting-edge clinical practices, global knowledge exchange, and leadership training. JHAH continues to set new benchmarks in residency training, contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for the Kingdom.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH)

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a leading healthcare provider, established in 2014 through a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The decade-long partnership leverages Saudi Aramco's trusted medical legacy-rooted in the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945-and JHM's global leadership in clinical innovation, advanced medical research, and world-renowned medical education.

JHAH delivers world-class, patient-centered care across specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women's health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. Harnessing Saudi Aramco's resources and JHM's expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient's needs. By advancing precision medicine, driving digital healthcare innovation, and developing a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.