BJP Asks Delhi CM Atishi To Release Funds For MCD Teachers’ Salaries

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Raising the problems of contractual teachers in the Delhi and MCD schools, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi and demanded the release of Rs 8 crore to the civic agency so that the pending salaries of a section of teachers could be paid.

Kapoor slammed her government and former CM Arvind Kejriwal's for the alleged injustice meted out to educators.

The BJP spokesperson said that the AAP government, which claims to have introduced significant education reforms, has only indulged in propaganda without much to showcase as an achievement.

The Kejriwal government came to power with promises of regularising guest teachers, but even after 10 years, their issues remain unresolved, he said.

Contract teachers of various categories, including Special Training Centres (STC) teachers working under the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, have been struggling for months without salaries, he said.

In his letter to the CM, the Delhi BJP spokesperson highlighted the unfortunate fact that due to the Delhi Government's failure to release funds to the Municipal Corporation, STC teachers associated with municipal schools have not received their salaries for the past five months.

The BJP spokesperson demanded that the Chief Minister instruct the Education Department of the Delhi Government to immediately release Rs 8 crore to the Municipal Corporation so that the pending salaries of STC teachers can be paid.

Earlier in the day, the BJP held a massive protest outside Kejriwal's residence against the“insult” of people from Purvanchal.

Santosh Ojha, president of the BJP Purvanchal Morcha, said that Kejriwal sees Purvanchalis as just a vote bank and has been deceiving them for a decade.

He also accused Kejriwal of settling Rohingyas and Bangladeshis while sidelining Purvanchalis.

Ojha emphasised that this time the community would play a key role in overthrowing the AAP government.

Another leader Abhay Verma also called out Kejriwal for ridiculing the community. He stressed the importance of Purvanchalis in running Delhi and noted the stark irony that while others are recognised as Delhiites, people from Bihar and UP are discriminated against.

Richa Pandey Mishra, President, Delhi BJP Women's Wing, remarked on the stark difference between Kejriwal's intentions and actions, slamming him for anti-Puvanchali statements.