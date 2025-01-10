'People Of Canada Like It': Donald Trump Explains Why He Wants Canada As The 51St US State And Trudeau As 'Governor'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President-elect Donald has suggested that Canada should become the 51st state, citing economic and defense concerns as justification. Speaking from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, "I called them Governor Trudeau because they should be the 51st state, really. It would make a great state. And the people of Canada like it. They pay lower taxes. They have virtually no military. They pay less than 1 percent. They're about the lowest payer in NATO."

Trump argued that the US heavily subsidizes Canada, claiming, "From the standpoint of the United States, we're subsidizing Canada. USD 200 and USD 250 billion a year. We have massive deficits. They've taken about 20 per cent of our car business. I'd rather do it here. We could put tariffs on them. We don't have tariffs on them yet, but that will happen."

Highlighting Canada's reliance on US support, Trump said he confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stating, "I said, why are we subsidizing you $200 and $250 billion a year? He said, I really don't know. And I said, well, I don't know either. I said, what would happen to Canada if we didn't? He said Canada would be obliterated if that happened. I said, then Canada should be a 51st state . And that's where we are now."

Trump also dismissed the need for Canadian imports, saying, "We don't need Canada for lumber because we have big forests that we have...we don't need anything. We don't need their fuel. We don't need their energy. We don't need their oil and gas. We don't need anything that they have."