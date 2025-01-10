Ice Hockey League: Defending Champions Maryul Spamo Storm Into Women’S Final With Dominant Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Leh, Jan 10 (IANS) Maryul Spamo, the reigning champions in the women's category, stormed into the finals with a stunning 11-0 win over Humas Queens in the first semi-final of the Ice Hockey League season 2. Captain Padma Chorol was the standout performer, scoring four goals, completing her second hat-trick of the season.

In the men's category, Humas Warriors, under the leadership of Waseem Bilal, registered a convincing 11-3 victory to clinch a semi-final spot. Bilal was unstoppable, scoring six goals - the highest by any individual across the day's matches. Changthang Shans secured their place in the semi-finals following a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Sham Wolves while Zangskar Chadar Tamers closed their season campaign on a high note with a 4-0 victory in the final group stage game.

All three semi-finals are set to take place tomorrow.

The final group stage day of the Ice Hockey League Season 2 began with an electrifying encounter between last year's runners-up, Changthang Shans and Sham Wolves. The unbeaten Shans adopted a defensive approach in the first period, gaining an early 1-0 advantage after an unforced error by Wolves' Stanzin Namgyal resulted in a self-goal in the 9th minute.

With Tsering Nurboo brilliant equaliser in the 26th minute, the Wolves bounced back in the, setting up a tense second period where both teams missed crucial scoring chances. The final period saw intense action, as Nurboo's second goal gave Wolves a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute. However, Shans' captain Chamba Tsetan rescued his team with a late equalizer in the 50th minute, ensuring a 2-2 draw and clinching their spot in the semi-finals.

Humas Warriors delivered a sensational performance on Day 7 of the Ice Hockey League Season 2, defeating Changla Blasters with a commanding 11-3 victory to secure their semi-final berth.

The Warriors set the tone early, with Hilal Al Sheikh scoring an early goal just four minutes into the game. Captain Waseem Bilal doubled the lead with a brilliant strike in the 8th minute making it 2-0. Although Blasters' captain Namgail Nurboo responded with a goal in the 10th minute, the Warriors struck again with Waseem netting his second in the dying moments of the first period, giving his team a comfortable 3-1 lead.

In the second period, Issa Mohd further extended the Warriors' lead with another strike in the 26th minute. While Angchuk Norboo managed to pull one back for the Blasters in the 31st minute, Issa Mohd struck again in the 33rd minute to complete his double.

Captain Waseem then stunned everyone by scoring a long-range slap shot six seconds later, completing his hat-trick and ending the period at 6-2. The Warriors continued their rampage in the final period, adding six more goals to their tally. Waseem was in top form, scoring thrice in the last period to finish the game with an impressive six goals.

Despite Blasters' best efforts, they were overwhelmed by the Warriors' offensive onslaught, with the final score standing at 11-3. With this victory, Humas Warriors not only secured their semi-final spot, but also set a new league record for the highest score by any team this season.

The first women's semi-final of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2 saw defending champions Maryul Spamo deliver a clinical 11-2 victory over Humas Queens, securing their place to the finals. Rinchen Dolma set the tone for Spamo by scoring in the very first minute, followed by a quick strike from captain Padma Chorol in the second.

Shabina Khawsar added another to Spamo's tally in the 9th minute, while Padma continued her stellar form, by netting twice, which included a clinical strike for her hat-trick in the 14th minute, and helping Spamo race to a 5-0 lead by the end of the first period.

The onslaught continued in the second period, with Skarma Rinchen, Stanzin Yangchan, and Rinchen Dolma each scoring within a span of four minutes, taking the lead to 8-0. Humas Queens managed to respond with a goal from Stanzin Nyidon in the 29th minute, but by the end of the period, Spamo remained comfortably in control with an 8-1 advantage.

Skarma Rinchen's quick goal at the start of the final period, followed by Lamo Chosdon's strike in the 49th minute, extended the lead to 10-1.

Despite a late goal from Humas Queens' Samina Khatoon, captain Padma Chorol sealed the win with her fourth goal, marking her second hat-trick of the season. With a final score of 11-2, Maryul Spamo marched confidently into the finals, ready to defend their championship title.

The final game of the day in the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2 saw Zangskar Chader Tamers conclude their campaign on a high note, defeating Maryul Spawo 4-0 in a dominant dead-rubber encounter. The Tamers started strong with Labzang Tharpa opening the scoring in the 3rd minute with a precise wrist shot, followed by a stunning strike from Konchok Tundup in the 13th minute.

Labzang Tharpa doubled his tally with another goal in the 15th minute, giving the Tamers a solid 3-0 lead at the end of the first period. The second period saw both teams struggling to find the net, with missed opportunities keeping the score unchanged. The final period also saw minimal action, with a lone goal by Labzang Tharpa in the 53rd minute completing his hat-trick and sealing the Tamers' 4-0 victory.

On Saturday, in the first men's semi-final, the defending champions Kang Sings will clash with the resilient Purig Warriors in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The second men's semi-final will see last season's runner up Changthang Shan take on the determined Humas Warriors, setting the stage for a nail-biting contest. In the women's category, Changla Lamos will face Sham Eagles in an action-packed second semi-final.

The final of the women's category is scheduled for January 12, followed by the men's championship final and the closing ceremony on January 13.