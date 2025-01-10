Custom Ink Names Arthur Chapin As Chief Product, Design, And Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bailey Rockwell Adrian Promoted to Vice President, Power Buyers

Custom Ink, the leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses, today announced that former

Expedia Group and executive Arthur Chapin has joined the company as Chief Product, Design & Officer, while current executive Bailey Rockwell Adrian has been promoted to Vice President, Power Buyers and will serve as the General Manager of a new unit serving these customers. Both executives will report directly to CEO David Doctorow in their new roles.

Chapin will lead Custom Ink's newly centralized Product, Design, and Technology function, aligning these critical capabilities to build innovative solutions that meet Custom Ink's customer needs and drive growth across the business.

Chapin brings nearly 25 years of experience to his new role, most recently serving as Chief Growth Officer at Move /Realtor and, prior to that, working for more than two decades at Expedia Group in a variety of roles across Product, Technology and Design. At Expedia Group, Chapin led the organizational unification and platform strategy bringing Expedia, Hotels, and Vrbo onto one technology platform and lodging-focused team.

"Arthur brings a wealth of experience and a customer-first mindset to Custom Ink," said David Doctorow, CEO of Custom Ink. "I had the pleasure of seeing Arthur's leadership firsthand, as he championed collaboration, equity, and design thinking at Expedia and Realtor, and I look forward to working with him to build and deliver innovative digital products for Custom Ink that uniquely serve our customers."

Rockwell Adrian joined Custom Ink in 2010 and has held a variety of leadership roles at the company, most recently as VP and GM of Printfection by Custom Ink, where she drove significant growth and operational efficiencies. She has also served as VP of Strategic Initiatives, Director of Strategic Development, and Director of Stores in prior positions at the company.

"Bailey has served in key roles across Custom Ink for nearly 15 years, while leading a wide range of key initiatives and business units, and she is the perfect person to

bring together our diverse assets in the swag management space, including Swag and Printfection by Custom Ink, to better serve key corporate customers," said Doctorow. "Her deep understanding of our organization and our customers will help us ensure we provide the right products, services, and support for high-volume corporate customers."

About Custom Ink

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses. The company helps bring colleagues, communities, teammates, and friends together with inspired custom products they are proud to use and wear. Custom Ink makes getting custom gear smooth and seamless with innovative design tools, caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and a broad range of high-quality merchandise.

