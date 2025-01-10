Lear Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Date
1/10/2025 8:31:38 AM
SOUTHFIELD,
Mich., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation will hold a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and related matters on February 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EST.
To participate in the conference call:
Webcast link:
click here
Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
International calls: 412-902-6506
The conference code is 1508209.
You also may listen to the live Audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" lea .
The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.
Note: The fourth quarter and full year 2024 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on February 6, 2025.
SOURCE Lear Corporation
