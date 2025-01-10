Bitget Launches Isolated Spot Margin Trading For SONIC/USDT

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 10th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 platform, is excited to announce the launch of isolated spot margin trading for the trading pair SONIC/USDT , further expanding its suite of trading options for users.

To celebrate the listing of this new trading pair, Bitget is introducing an exclusive perk for users. As part of the promotion, spot leverage cut-rate coupons or trading bonuses will be randomly distributed to users' accounts. These coupons allow traders to leverage their positions at low or zero interest rates, providing a cost-effective way to engage in margin trading. Trading bonuses, on the other hand, can be used directly within margin trading, giving users additional resources to explore new strategies and opportunities. This initiative not only makes margin trading more affordable but also empowers traders to maximize their potential earnings while minimizing costs.

As one of the leading crypto trading platform s globally, Bitget offers an extensive selection of tokens across spot and derivatives markets, with over 800 assets from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of SONIC/USDT in spot margin trading corridor underscores Bitget's commitment to providing innovative trading solutions and enhancing user accessibility to promising assets like SONIC.

For more details on the isolated spot margin trading for SONIC/USDT, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of the Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

