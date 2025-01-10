Bihar Cabinet Approves 55 Proposals For Infrastructure, Economic Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) The Bihar cabinet on Friday approved 55 proposals, including 22 projects related to Chief Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra, for the overall development of the state.

The continues to honour commitments made during Chief Minister Nitish's Pragati Yatra, ensuring infrastructure improvements and economic support for various districts, the officials said.

S Siddhartha, the Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat, said, funds have been allocated for the of new buildings across 308 block-zones, 246 dilapidated block-cum-zonal office buildings will be rebuilt with a Budget of Rs 16.62 crore, and 62 blocks will get new complexes with an allocation of Rs 30.74 crore.

He also said that the cabinet sanctioned Rs 17.5 crore for a bridge over the Budhi Gandak River at Ibrahimpur Ghat (East Champaran), Rs 73 crore for road widening and strengthening between Pathri Ghat and Barwat Sena Path (West Champaran), and Rs 172.76 crore for the widening of Shivhar-Meenapur Path in Shivhar district.

To improve electricity infrastructure, the cabinet, led by CM Nitish, sanctioned Rs 157 crore for a new grid substation in the Mahua subdivision (Vaishali) and the construction of 132 KV transmission lines in Tajpur.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to transfer 21 acres of land in Sadar Zone for a parallel taxi track at Patna Airport.

It also gave its nod for a regional passport office in Patna.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 34 crore for new court buildings and lock-up facilities at the Piro sub-divisional civil court in Bhojpur.

It approved an increase in sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal, with the state incurring an annual expenditure of Rs 70 crore.

It also gave a nod for pay scale benefits to Fire Service employees retroactive from January 21, 2010, aligning with police personnel and approved Rs 246.23 crore for 60 officer residences along Bailey Road, Patna.

The Cabinet also approved Siwan's Mouniya Baba Mahavir Jhanda Mela and brought it under the Bihar State Mela Authority's management.