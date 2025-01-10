South Korea Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring AWS, Microsoft, Google, Samsung SDS, And Naver

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2024 compared to 2023 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall South Korea's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting South Korea's overall ICT market.

It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.



Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for South Korea

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on South Korea's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting South Korea's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of South Korea's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in South Korea Company snapshot

Key Highlights



ICT market growth in South Korea will be primarily driven by fast developing network infrastructure, rising R&D investment by enterprises and evolving semiconductor industry in South Korea.

South Korea's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $62 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2023-2028 to reach more than $88 billion in 2028.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in South Korea, with a majority of respondents, about 77% of respondnets from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2024 compared to 2023.

IoT can be regarded as the most attractive market as enterprises in South Korea fueled by advanced technology infrastructure, high network connectivity, and widespread digital device adoption. . The revenue opportunity for IoT in South Korea was pegged at over $10 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% between 2023-28. The manufacturing sector is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in South Korea in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the manufacturing sector reached over $8 billion in 2023 and is set to grow at a CAGR of more than 2%.

Key Topics Covered:



South Korea Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AWS

Microsoft

Google

Samsung SDS Naver

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900