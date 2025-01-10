Current Global MENAT kicks off 2025 with new senior hire

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – 10th January 2025: Current Global MENAT, part of Middle East Communications Network (MCN), has announced the appointment of Luanne D’Souza as Account Director.



With over a decade of experience, Luanne brings a wealth of expertise in creating award-winning social-first campaigns for brands like Rolls-Royce, Prime Video, Al- Futtaim Automotive and Marriott Bonvoy. Luanne joins Current Global’s team working across clients like New Balance, Dubai Holding Entertainment and Heinz, having previously spent time at Sticky Ginger, Art Dubai and Sweetwater MEA.



Peter Jacob, Managing Director, Current Global MENAT said, “We launched Current Global MENAT with the idea to create a different kind of agency. In just over two years we’ve significantly increased headcount, worked with some of the region’s most loved brands, delivered award-winning campaigns, and diversified our offering to meet the needs of clients. One important part of that is the role of social and influencers in driving human-first connections both on- and offline. As we continue to re-define what an earned first agency of the future looks like in our region, Luanne brings a new set of skills, perspectives and energy that I know will add huge value to our already amazing team and roster of clients.”

Luanne D’Souza said, "Shifting gears from social media to a wider earned-first and conversation-led mindset is a step that I wouldn't want to take anywhere other than Current Global MENAT. From the impressive clients to the award-winning work, the attitude and mindset of the team is different from what I’ve experienced, and I can’t wait to see what 2025 brings for the team.”



Starting just its third year of operations, Current Global MENAT combines the global reach, strategic thinking and capabilities of a big agency, with the attitude, speed and passion of a smaller one. In the last 12 months the team has won PRCA MENA and PRCA Platinum Small Agency of the Year 2024, scooped 14 awards at the recent MEPRA Awards including Best Campaign in the UAE, and in November was both certified a Great Place to Work® in the UAE, and awarded Best Mental Health Support in PR at the mentl Awards.





