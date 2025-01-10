FINAL DAYS OF DSF: LAST CHANCE TO EXPERIENCE THE EPIC 30TH EDITION IN ITS CLOSING WEEKEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Here's everything residents and visitors should mark their calendars for during the final weekend of DSF...

BRAND NEW THIS WEEK

Dubai Carnival



Date : 10 - 12 January 2025

Location : City Walk About : Dubai Police, in collaboration with the Dubai Department of and Tourism, hosts the Security Carnival at City Walk as part of DSF. Visitors can enjoy live performances by the Dubai Police band, captivating horse shows, a military parade on 12 January at 7:30pm, entertainment activities by the Positive Spirit Team, and the upcoming graduation ceremony of police candidates.

talabat DineOut Deals



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Citywide About : The talabat DineOut Deals bring irresistible offers to the table, making dining out more rewarding than ever. With no subscription required, diners can enjoy up to 50% off their bills, while talabat Pro members can unlock even greater savings. Payments made with the ADCB x talabat Credit Card earn an additional 35% back in talabat credit. These discounts have no limits and can be used endlessly, and reward points are earned on every payment.

Majid Al Muhandis and Assala



Date : 10 January 2025

Location : Coca-Cola Arena About : An unforgettable evening awaits as Arab pop icons Majid Al Muhandis and Assala Nasri prepare to light up the stage. Fans will be treated to a night filled with sensational performances and captivating vocals at 9 pm, promising an electrifying atmosphere from start to finish.

Majid Razavi



Date : 11 January 2025

Location : Zabeel Theatre About : Majid Razavi will return to Dubai after a year-long wait, bringing with him a wave of excitement and unforgettable melodies. One of Iran's top-selling and most celebrated artists, Razavi is set to captivate audiences at 10pm with tickets starting at AED 299.

DSF Neon Run Powered by SKECHERS



Date : 11 January 2025

Location : Dubai Design District About : DSF Neon Run: Powered by SKECHERS will illuminate the city's skyline with an exhilarating night run through Dubai Design District (D3). Runners can choose from distances of 3km, 5km, or 10km, and will cross the finish line near e& MOTB where they can refuel and enjoy a lively post-run atmosphere. Entry to the area will be free for all. Neon-themed giveaways, glowing outfits, upbeat music, and exclusive DSF hampers for lucky winners will enhance the experience. Register now on Premier Online for just AED50.

Dubai Marathon



Date : 12 January 2025

Location : Umm Suqeim About : One of the most prominent athletic events in the region, the Dubai Marathon, will make its grand return this year. Starting at 7am, the route will offer participants breathtaking views of Madinat Jumeirah, the iconic Burj Al Arab, and scenic Jumeirah Beach Road.

RETURNING WEEKLY FAVOURITES

Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : e& MOTB About : The Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer Hologram Experience marks 40 years of the iconic Transformers franchise with an immersive art installation crafted by acclaimed artist Vincent Faudemer in collaboration with creative agency Brand Fuel.

Free Daily Fireworks



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Dubai Festival City Mall About : The final weekend of DSF dazzles visitors with an extraordinary fireworks spectacle every day at 9pm, presented by Al Zarooni Group, as it illuminates the night sky above Dubai Festival City Mall in a breathtaking display of colour and brilliance.

Twice-Daily Drone Shows



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR About : Emarat continues to present a stunning drone show featuring 1,000 drones at 8pm and 10pm at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. On 11 January, a spectacular fusion of fireworks and state-of-the-art drone technology will light up the sky at 8pm, coupled with breathtaking skydiving stunts and a dazzling fireworks finish.

Dubai Lights



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom and City Walk About : There's still time to explore the mesmerising Dubai Lights installations spread across the city themed around five captivating elements-Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection-brought to life by visionary global artists and designers.

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Dubai Festival City Mall About:

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, in collaboration with talabat, offers an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities for all ages. Festival Bay has one more concert lined up for audiences with Ibrahim Al Sultan on 11 January at 9:30pm, with complimentary tickets available through the Blue App, as well as a spectacular dance performance from Quickstyle on 10 January. Families can enjoy enchanting performances and meet beloved characters like Modesh & Dana, Blippi, Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Mr. Bean, and Strawberry Shortcake. Food lovers can indulge in a diverse array of culinary delights from renowned concepts such as SALT, The Bay by Social, Sayf, Helipad by Frozen Cherry, and M'OSHI. The excitement continues with exclusive IMAGINE shows, running twice nightly at 6:30pm and 9pm, culminating in dazzling fireworks displays by Al Zarooni Group that light up the night sky in spectacular fashion.

Live X Factor Finale



Date : 12 January 2025

Location : Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall About : The excitement reaches a fever pitch as the X Factor competition intensifies, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the grand winner. In partnership with Dubai TV and as part of DSF, X Factor delivers electrifying performances, breathtaking talent, and suspense that promises an unforgettable finale on 12 January with the announcement of the winner and fireworks at 12:30am.

e& MOTB





Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Dubai Design District, Concrete Slab About : e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat and talabat, continues to deliver unforgettable entertainment, unique retail offers and delectable foodie experiences for all. Visitors are in for an incredible experience with daily live entertainment, the addition of 50 exciting new retail brands featuring exclusive e& MOTB products like Couture365 and Rise Up, and over 25 fresh F&B vendors, including Homer Lobster and Dave's Hot Chicken. The event also offers endless interactive experiences, from Beauty Bloc and Neon Run to Wild Paint, Smash Mobile, Nissan, Drunk Elephant, the Transformers 40 x Vincent Faudemer installation, as well as a special drone show in celebration of DSF's grand finale on 12 January, ensuring a dynamic and unforgettable time for all.

DSF Auto Season



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Citywide About : DSF Auto Season will rev up excitement with a celebration of all things automotive, featuring an electrifying line-up of events across Dubai. This season's activations will showcase the latest innovations and craftsmanship in the automotive industry, along with thrilling competitions, unique experiences, parades, and engaging meetups.

The Uncommon x DSF





Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Al Marmoom About : As the final days of DSF approach, The Uncommon x DSF offers the ultimate winter escape with dazzling lighting installations, crackling fire pits, and cozy seating that sets the perfect seasonal mood. The excitement continues with family-friendly arcade games and a vibrant play area. This weekend promises unforgettable experiences, including outdoor cinema nights under the stars, enchanting live oud music, and a delightful seasonal menu crafted by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa and a desert-inspired culinary experience by the BBQ Box.

DSF Raffles



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Citywide About : With DSF, everyone will have the chance to win big this season, with an incredible array of daily rewards, grand raffles, mega prize draws, and unmatched retail promotions. From ENOC's daily prizes of up to AED 100,000 to the DSF Mega Raffle and Majid Al Futtaim's Biggest Prize of the Year, the excitement will be non-stop. Highlights include Modesh and BLUE Rewards Millionaire at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Jewellery Group's 1.5 million dirhams in gold raffle, DSMG's Shop, Spin, and Win promotion, and 30 DSF Golden Tickit prizes worth AED 300,000, making this season a true celebration of dreams and surprises.

Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year's festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season's iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.

UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the

Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition , running until 12 January, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 . Open for all residents aged 21 years and above, participants simply need to register details such as name, email, and mobile number on the online pop-up on the DSF website.

