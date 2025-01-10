Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market To Grow To USD 58.39 Billion By 2032, Driven By Precision Medicine Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Personalized Biomarkers market

Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies and Advancements in Genomic Technologies Propel the Personalized Medicine Biomarkers to a 14.54% CAGR

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to SNS Insider, The Personalized Medicine Biomarkers market size was estimated at USD 17.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 58.39 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.54% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Is Growing Swiftly, Fueled By The Rising Implementation Of Precision Medicine And A Need For Targeted TreatmentsBiomarkers play a crucial role in customizing treatments, allowing healthcare professionals to foresee patient reactions, reduce negative effects, and enhance treatment effectiveness. The oncology field leads the market, with advancements such as liquid biopsies transforming cancer identification and treatment. Neurological uses, including biomarkers for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, are growing, providing early detection options and chances for intervention. Technological progress, such as AI-based biomarker identification, is speeding up market expansion, while regulatory backing through initiatives like the FDA's Biomarker Qualification Program encourages innovation. With substantial investments from key entities and partnerships such as the Biomarkers Consortium, this market is transforming healthcare by promoting effective, cost-effective, and tailored treatment approaches across various therapeutic fields.Get a Free Sample Report of Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market @Key Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Players:Thermo Fisher Scientific (Oncomine Tumor Mutation Load Assay, Ion AmpliSeq Cancer Hotspot Panel)Roche Diagnostics (cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2, Elecsys BRAHMS PCT)Illumina (TruSight Oncology 500, NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System)AbbVie (Venclexta (venetoclax), AndroGel (testosterone gel))Qiagen (QIAamp DNA Blood Mini Kit, Therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit)Agilent Technologies (SureSelect Clinical Research Exome Kit, Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx)Merck & Co. (Keytruda (pembrolizumab), FoundationOne CDx)Bristol Myers Squibb (Opdivo (nivolumab), Empliciti (elotuzumab))Bio-Rad Laboratories (Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) System, Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine 27-Plex Assay)PerkinElmer (AlphaLISA Human Biomarker Kits, LabChip GX GXII Touch System)GE Healthcare (PET/CT Scanner Discovery MI, MRI Scanner SIGNA Premier)Novartis (Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Cosentyx (secukinumab))Thermo Fisher Scientific (Oncomine Comprehensive Assay, Ion Proton System)Abbott Laboratories (Alinity m, ARCHITECT i2000SR)Beckman Coulter (Access 2 Immunoassay System, UniCel DxC 600 Pro)Cardiff Oncology (ONCOS-102, ONCOS-103)Myriad Genetics (myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, EndoPredict Test)Gilead Sciences (KTE-X19 (KTE-C19), Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel))Hologic (Aptima HPV Assay, ThinPrep Pap Test)Guardant Health (Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Test, GuardantOMNI Genomic Profiling Test)Segment AnalysisBy ApplicationIn 2023, the early detection/screening segment dominated the personalized medicine biomarkers market, holding a 35% share of the market. This leadership is fueled by the growing need for early intervention, which greatly improves survival rates by detecting biomarkers such as HER2/neu in breast cancer and KRAS mutations in colorectal cancer. These biomarkers direct targeted treatment strategies and enhance results. Furthermore, technological progress in the early detection of diseases enhances the growth of this segment.The treatment selection segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 13% throughout the forecast period. This increase is due to its function in identifying patients for early-stage clinical trials according to molecular tumor profiles and its capacity to forecast drug effectiveness. The emphasis on molecularly targeted treatments rather than conventional chemotherapies has heightened the significance of biomarkers specific to those therapies.By IndicationIn 2023, the oncology segment dominated the personalized medicine biomarkers market, with a 41% market share due to the increasing worldwide occurrence of cancer. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2040, cancer cases could hit 29.5 million, highlighting the necessity for better diagnostics and therapies. Personalized medicine utilizes genetic and molecular traits to improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments while reducing side effects. As per GLOBOCAN, there were 18.7 million cancer instances documented worldwide in 2022, showing almost similar frequency between men and women. The increasing need for biomarkers that forecast how patients will respond to targeted therapies and immunotherapies is promoting earlier diagnoses and better treatment results, boosting the growth of the oncology market.The diabetes segment is experiencing the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, bolstered by an increasing worldwide prevalence. The IDF Diabetes Atlas forecasts a 46% rise in diabetes cases from 2020 to 2045. Custom biomarkers are crucial for diabetes management, allowing the identification of individuals at risk and improving glycemic regulation and metabolic reactions, thus enhancing treatment approaches and patient results.Need any customization research on Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market, Enquire Now @Key Market SegmentsBy Application.Early detection/screening.Diagnosis.Treatment selection.Monitoring.Other applicationsBy Indication.Oncology.Neurology.Diabetes.Autoimmune diseases.Cardiology.Other indicationsRegional DevelopmentIn 2023, North America dominated the market with a 43% market share, bolstered by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D investments, and supportive government measures like the 21st Century Cures Act. The U.S. dominates the area because of its significant need for precision medicine, robust biotechnology sector, and efficient regulatory processes for biomarkers. Moreover, sophisticated sequencing technologies and extensive reimbursement policies enhance market acceptance in North America.The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by swift healthcare innovations, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a surging uptake of personalized healthcare options. Nations such as China and India are at the forefront of clinical research and adopting precision medicine via governmental programs designed to enhance healthcare accessibility. Investments in genomic research and the increasing count of biotech startups concentrating on biomarker discovery are essential contributors to market expansion in the area.Recent Developments.In June 2024, Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in peptide-based therapies for cancer and immune disorders, unveiled promising clinical and biomarker data from its Phase 2 ST101 trial. This advancement highlights the growing role of biomarkers in enhancing therapeutic outcomes..In August 2024, the FDA approved Illumina's cancer biomarker test, enabling faster and more precise pairing of patients with targeted treatments. This innovation underscores the importance of biomarkers in advancing personalized medicine by tailoring cancer therapies to individual profiles.Buy Full Research Report on Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market by Application8. Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market by Indication9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. 