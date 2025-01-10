Heavy Rains Kill Five In South Africa's Limpopo Province

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Jan 10 (IANS) Five people have died as a result of heavy rains in South Africa's Limpopo Province, with extensive damage to infrastructure, according to the local government.

The Limpopo provincial has reported significant damage to school infrastructure, roads, and houses, with several areas left inaccessible.

"We are saddened by the loss of five lives reported as a result of this rain, especially in the Waterberg and Vhembe areas. The outpouring has resulted in damages beyond our anticipation, and we extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed away," Premier of Limpopo Province Phophi Ramathuba said.

She said a multi-departmental team had been assembled to assess the damage and address the situation.

"The team should make immediate interventions with visits to affected communities to fix damaged roads and schools that have collapsed. We shall use available capacity within Public Works to make interventions on roads and bridges that have been swept away while the social development department deals with affected families," the premier was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

Heavy rains have swept across South Africa since last weekend, resulting in deaths in various parts of the country and damaging infrastructure.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi, member of the executive council for cooperative governance and traditional affairs of KwaZulu-Natal Province, said two people have died in the province since December due to the rain.

"The rain has destroyed 370 houses and affected 933 households, with municipal roads, bridges, schools, and water infrastructure damaged. The estimated cost of the damage in KwaZulu-Natal Province is projected to be over $22. 8 million," Buthelezi said.

The Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces also reported damages to bridges and other infrastructure.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) had issued a Yellow Level 4 warning of severe thunderstorms, more rain, hail and damaging winds in the province as well as along the escarpment and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.