Vietjet Closes 2024 With 10 New Aircraft, Gears Up For Lunar New Year Travel Boom

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 10, 2025 - Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, welcomed two additional state-of-the-art A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) aircraft from Airbus as 2024 came to a close. The airline also added four wet-leased aircraft to its fleet on January 8 to accommodate the high demand during Lunar New Year, Vietnam's biggest holiday. These milestones cap off a remarkable year of continuous growth and flight expansion, positioning the airline for new heights in 2025.



Throughout 2024, Vietjet successfully added 10 new aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total to 115 Airbus aircraft. The airline also expanded its reach to over 170 domestic and international routes, connecting vibrant destinations in Vietnam and globally, including India, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, catering to the growing travel demand,



The newly delivered A321neo ACF aircraft, a cutting-edge addition to the successful A320 family, feature advanced designs that enable more flexible cabin configurations for up to 240 passengers. These aircraft also reduce emissions and noise compared to previous models. This upgrade not only enhances Vietjet's passenger service capabilities but also underscores the airline's commitment to sustainable development and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.



Vietjet's modern fleet is prepared to deliver safe, affordable, and enjoyable travel experiences. With the newest aircraft entering service in early 2025 to boost the airline's capacity for spring transportation, as well as the introduction of wet-leased aircraft to meet the surge in Lunar New Year travel demand, Vietjet is well-positioned for continued growth. Its expanded fleet and forward-thinking approach will bring travellers closer to their favourite destinations with greater convenience and comfort throughout 2025.



Vietjet has pioneered air travel between Vietnam and India, now operating flights that connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Vietnam's largest cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. With an extensive flight network, the airline offers numerous economical options, including connecting flights, making it easier for travellers from India to explore Vietnam and the world.





About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

