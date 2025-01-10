Moscow: Russian Pres. Willing To Meet US Pres.-Elect Without Conditions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Russian Presidency assured on Friday that President Vladimir is ready to meet US President-elect Donald "without conditions", but also stressed that no specific timetable for the meeting was scheduled.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement published by RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow welcomes Trump's wishes for dialogue with Putin.

He noted that the Kremlin does not rule out current US President Joe Biden's sanctions on Russia for the remainder of his term, in an attempt to constrain any progress in Russian-US relations under Trump's new administration.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said that Russia's position is clear, stressting that the US under its current leadership continues to prolong the war, while European countries follow suit.

Trump revealed on Thursday that a meeting was being arranged between him and Putin, without specifying a timetable for the talks. (end)

