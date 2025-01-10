ACB Raids Six Locations Over Disproportionate Assets Case Linked To Srinagar Smart City Project

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

ACB Transitions To E-challan System in Kashmir

Srinagar- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday carried out extensive raids at six locations in Srinagar and Pulwama districts in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving senior officials of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).

Quoting sources, news agency KDC reported that the raids targeted the Chief Advisor and Executive Engineer of the Smart City project.

“The searches were conducted at multiple residences, including in the Shalteng and Takanwari areas, as part of an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities and the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income,” they said.

The raids were ongoing when reports last came in, and further details are awaited.