Marengo Therapeutics To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company presentation scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10AM PT follows recent clinical progress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering approaches for precision T cell activation, today announced that Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of its novel and pipeline progress at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT as part of the private company track.

"With the recent SITC plenary oral presentation of Phase I clinical results of our lead asset, Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602), and the recent FDA Fast Track designation, we are excited to showcase the significant progress Marengo has achieved on the J.P. Morgan stage," said Dr. Su. "The clinical validation of our TCR Vβ

targeted precision dual T cell agonist approach has unlocked the significant potential of the T-cell repertoire in vivo, paving the way for transformative therapies across oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. With encouraging single agent anti-tumor activity of Invikafusp alfa in PD-1 resistant 'cold' tumor and the regulatory validation of the development path, we are confident to advance the program rapidly with our Phase 2 clinical study and we look forward to sharing these exciting updates with the healthcare community later this year."

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, develops novel TCR-targeting antibodies that selectively modulate common and disease-specific T cell subsets of the germline TCR repertoire to provide lifelong protection against cancer and other diseases. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit marengotx.

Marengo Contacts:



Media

Peg Rusconi | [email protected]



Investors

Svetlana Makhni | [email protected]



SOURCE Marengo Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED