Growth Trends In The UK Data Center Market, 2024-2028: Increase In Colocation Investments
1/10/2025 7:01:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify Business Opportunities in IT Infrastructure, Power Management, Mechanical Construction, General Construction, and Security Solutions
Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Data Center market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK data center market is forecasted to grow by USD 37.87 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, growing demand among SMEs, and rise in colocation investments.
The UK data center market is segmented as below:
By Component
IT infrastructure Power management Mechanical construction General construction Security solutions
This study identifies the consolidation of data centers as one of the prime reasons driving UK data center market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of HPC across enterprises and implementation of AI in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report covers the following areas:
Data Center Market in UK sizing Data Center Market in UK forecast Data Center Market in UK industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Inc. Baxtel Cisco Systems Inc. CyrusOne LLC Cyxtera Technologies Inc. Digital Realty Trust Inc. DXC Technology Co. Equinix Inc. Global Switch Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. International Business Machines Corp. Iron Mountain Inc. Microsoft Corp. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. Oracle Corp. SAP SE Verizon Communications Inc. Virtus
