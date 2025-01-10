Mumbai Car Buyers Beware! Now You Can Register New Vehicle ONLY If You Have 'Parking Area' Certificate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai car buyers will now need an additional document to register their vehicle. Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis has approved 100-day programme proposal amid the problems of traffic snarls and air pollution across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Nagpur and Pune, according to Hindustan Times report. The proposal presented by Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar on December 30 to the CM focussed on keeping a check on surge of four-wheeler owners.

The plan contemplates curb on new vehicle registration unless owners provide proof of owning designated parking spots or areas, both public and private. Buyers of new vehicles will now have to present 'certified parking area' CPA certificate issued by the BMC and certified by the transport department at the time of registration of their vehicles.

As part of state government's 100-day transformation drive, the proposal was drafted by state transport commissioner and the chief minister directed the transport department to fine-tune the proposal. On Tuesday, Bhimanwar suggested that such measures were important, considering the“burst of vehicles (including two- and three-wheelers) on the roads in recent times.” On the following day a meeting was held in this regard.

According to traffic department officials, the government is investing in upgrading public transport in the cities for which restriction on private vehicles was essential, HT reported. Transport department report mentioned that hese restrictions will be enforced in a phased manner.

First, local authorities will identify public and private parking lots. This initiative will involve cooperative societies, housing ministry, PWD, urban development department, civic bodies, transport experts, MMRDA and scholars, among others.

Furthermore, alongside upgradation of public transport, certified parking area allocation will be enforced in a staggered approach. Inspired by models overseas, the department decided to address problems by taking a leaf out of policies that exist in places like London, Tokyo, New York, Zurich and Singapore.

“This is how the Japanese model functions which we are trying to incorporate. Every country or city has its own model which is followed to curtail vehicular congestion on the road. We are also looking to apply something akin to a congestion fee,” Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.