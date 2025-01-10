Maha Kumbh 2025: Search For Prayagraj Climbs Over 23 Times On Makemytrip, 'Tent On Strong Demand'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj is gearing up for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled to take place between January 13 and February 26 this year. As the grand event approaches, MakeMyTrip CEO and co-founder Rajesh Magow said search for Prayagraj has surged on the website. As increasing number of devotees from across India plan their journey for the world's largest religious congregation, the search climbed 23 times+ year-on-year.

He stated,“Searches for Prayagraj on MakeMyTrip have surged by an extraordinary 23 times+ year-on-year as devotees from across India plan their journey to Maha Kumbh.”

Rajesh Magow further noted that travel demand is at peak particularly during the event's opening and closing week. The grand festivities will kick off with a visual display of 2,000 illuminated drones on January 13. Besides this, a drone show will also mark the closure of the festivities on February 26.

Emphasising the increase in demand for tent accommodation and curated travel packages, Rajesh Magow stated, "As devotees seek immersive experiences closer to the heart of the Maha Kumbh, tent accommodations have witnessed strong demand. MakeMyTrip's eight specially curated packages for the Maha Kumbh have also seen positive uptick, with families and groups making up the largest share."