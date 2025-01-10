F1: Aston Martin Appoint Andy Cowell As Team Principal Amid Major Overhaul

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 10 (IANS) Aston Martin Formula 1 has announced Andy Cowell, the new chief executive officer, who will now also serve as the team principal. Cowell, renowned for his tenure as the head of Mercedes' F1 engine division from 2008 to 2020, joined Aston Martin in October.

Known for engineering dominance that helped Mercedes secure multiple championship titles, Cowell brings unparalleled expertise in both leadership and technical innovation.

Cowell's appointment as team principal comes with a clear mandate to guide Aston Martin through organisational rest. Reflecting on his new role, Cowell said, "I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment, and hard work of this team. With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, we are on a journey to becoming a championship-winning team."

The restructuring sees Mike Krack, the outgoing team principal, reassigned to a new role focused on performance at the racetrack. While this shift may appear as a demotion, the team emphasizes Krack's invaluable trackside expertise in maximising on-ground results.

The changes also introduce Enrico Cardile, formerly of Ferrari, as chief technical officer. Tasked with overseeing car design, Cardile is expected to infuse fresh innovation into the engineering pipeline. Though no start date has been announced, his appointment is eagerly anticipated.

Adding to the technical firepower is Adrian Newey, a legendary figure in car design, who will join as managing technical partner on March 2. Newey will work closely with Cowell, sitting at the apex of Aston Martin's design and engineering hierarchy.

Tom McCullough, a long-time performance director, is transitioning to a role within Aston Martin's other racing categories, ensuring his vast experience continues to benefit the group.

The team's restructure is part of a broader, multi-year strategy spearheaded by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll. The ambitious plan involves significant investments, including a cutting-edge factory at Silverstone and a state-of-the-art wind tunnel set to become operational soon.

Aston Martin's long-term vision aligns with their 2026 transition to a full works team, coinciding with their takeover of Honda engines from Red Bull. These moves underscore the team's determination to not just compete but dominate at the highest level of Formula 1.

The changes come after a mixed performance over the past two seasons. In 2023, Aston Martin emerged as Red Bull's closest challenger, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso securing six podiums in the first eight races. However, the team struggled to maintain its development pace, falling behind competitors in the latter half of the year.

A similar pattern emerged in 2024, where strong qualifying performances were often undone by the inability to sustain momentum through the season. Dan Fallows, who had joined as technical director in 2022, was removed from his position last year but remains with the group in a different capacity.

Amid these changes, Fernando Alonso remains central to Aston Martin's aspirations. The 43-year-old Spaniard, who signed a two-year extension last year, will be with the team until the end of 2026.