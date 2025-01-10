Scholz Blocking Additional Funds For Military Aid To Ukraine - Spiegel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A dispute has arisen in the German over Chancellor Olaf Scholz's blocking of a new aid package for Ukraine worth billions of euros.

This was reported by Spiegel , Ukrinform saw.

According to the magazine, Foreign Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius seek an opportunity to provide additional military aid to Kyiv, but Chancellor Scholz does not believe this is necessary.

"Defense Minister Boris Pistorius wants to mobilize an additional budget of about EUR 3 billion for urgent weapons supplies to Ukraine before the federal on February 23. But Olaf Scholz's office is slowing down plans for additional military aid," the article says.

Spiegel notes that for weeks there has been a struggle behind the scenes around the project. The Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense have already begun drawing up a new aid package for Ukraine after the ruling coalition collapsed in November 2024. Military experts from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry provided a list of urgently needed weapons systems, including three additional IRIS-T air defense batteries with ammunition, additional Patriot guided missiles, 10 wheeled howitzers, additional artillery rounds, etc.

The idea of ​​both ministries was that the federal government would ask the Bundestag budget committee for so-called unplanned expenses from Article 60 of the budget before the new elections. The German government has already used this lever in the past to mobilize additional aid to Ukraine. From the point of view of Baerbock and Pistorius, this would send an important signal to Ukraine that German assistance in weapons will not stop.

Justifying the request for extrabudgetary expenses, the two ministries argue that Ukraine's urgent needs were not foreseen in the previous planning. At the same time, the significant acceleration of Russian advances on the front and the loss of important defensive positions by Ukraine have significantly worsened the military situation of Ukraine in recent months. In addition, after Donald Trump's victory in the elections, the further fate of American aid to Ukraine remains unclear.

However, the publication writes, at the end of the year, the plans reached an impasse. The Chancellor's office unofficially signaled to both ministries that they do not support the idea of ​​an additional budget.

The“veto” is justified by the fact that the current government does not want to confront the future federal government with a fact.

“In addition, Scholz's office does not see the need for urgent action. It is noted that Ukraine still has enough funds from Germany for this year,” the article says.

As reported, the draft budget for 2025 laid down about EUR 4 billion for military aid to Ukraine, which is almost half the amount slated for 2024. In Berlin, the main bet is on a $50 billion loan approved for Ukraine by the G7, ensured by proceeds from frozen Russian state assets.

As reported, early elections will be held in Germany on February 23.