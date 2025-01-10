Poland's Prosecutors Interview Over 3,000 Witnesses Of Russian Crimes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland's prosecutors have interviewed more than 3,000 witnesses as part of efforts to identify Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The task of the Polish prosecution is to prepare these cases so they can later be presented in international courts.

This was stated by Poland's of Justice and Prosecutor General Adam Bodnar in an interview with Ukrinform .

"I would also like to emphasize that, although this is not directly related to Poland's [current] presidency in the EU Council, it is personally important to me that Polish prosecutors are actively cooperating with their Ukrainian counterparts. They conducted a mission in Ukraine in the context of identifying war crimes, interviewing more than 3,000 witnesses, including refugees currently in Poland. This work is ongoing," Bodnar said.

He added that Poland's mission is to prepare these cases in a way that allows them to be considered by the planned Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression or by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

As reported by Ukrinform, approximately 143,000 war crimes have been registered in Ukraine over the 1,000 days of the war.

Poland assumed the six-month presidency of the EU Council on January

1.