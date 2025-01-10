CEAMA Earmarks It's 45Th Anniversary With Its Annual Function Focusing On The Theme Of

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, January 10, 2025: Consumer and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), the leading body representing the Appliances and Consumer Electronics (ACE) sector in India, successfully earmarked its 45th anniversary with its Annual Function focussing on the theme 'ACE Steps Towards Viksit Bharat'.



The event was graced by the Chief Guest, the Honourable Shri Jitin Prasada, of State for Electronics & Information and Commerce & Industry. Attended by over 200+ key decision-makers and prominent industry influencers, the gathering highlighted the ACE sector's growth trajectory and its contributions to India's development.



During the event, CEAMA announced the appointment of Mr Narsimhan Eswar, Managing Director, Whirlpool of India Limited, as its newly elected President. Mr Eeswar will lead the association's initiatives during the forthcoming term, succeeding Mr Sunil Vachani, Chairman, Dixon Technologies.



Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Commerce & Industry. also unveiled a report on study titled 'Study on 'Impact of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme on White Goods Industry'



The event witnessed an an insightful session on the emerging trends and growth drivers of the Indian tech and durables industry by Dheeraj Mukherjee, Global Accounts Lead - Tech & Durables, NielsenIQ India and said that "Rural Bharat is experiencing a notable surge in the adoption of durable goods with ~8% major domestic appliances contribution coming from villages. Premiumization, which was seen as a go-to trend for urbanites for last few years, has now seeped into rural and smaller towns as well. In Televisions alone almost 33% panel TV's sold were over 40+ inches, rubbing off to other categories as well like 41% of air conditioners are split inverter 5-star models, 50% of refrigerators are 5-star rated and and 28% of washing machines sold are 8kg+. With 168 million rural households and 20,000 stores spanning class A-C villages, rural and smaller tiers of Bharat growth ARE becoming pivotal for the consumer durable industry.



While addressing the event, Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Commerce & Industry quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring words from the 10th anniversary of the Make in India initiative: "The initiative was an effort that began ten years ago with an ambitious aim to increase India's strides in manufacturing, to ensure that a talented nation as ours is not merely an importer but an exporter as well. The impact of Make in India shows that Bharat is unstoppable."



Reflecting on this vision, Minister Prasada said: "Prime Minister Modi's words capture the incredible journey of India's consumer electronics industry, which has become a cornerstone of our economic progress. Today, the combination of Digital India, Make in India, and other targeted policies has not only made us a manufacturing hub but also fueled aspirations across the nation, especially among our rapidly growing middle class. This sector is a testament to India's resilience and innovation, driving job creation, fostering sustainability, and setting global benchmarks. However, our journey is far from over. By addressing remaining challenges in areas of quality control & global externalities, we can unlock the next wave of growth. Together, as an industry and a nation, we are poised to transform Bharat into a global leader in consumer electronics, making the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 a reality."



Mr. Sunil Vachani – President of CEAMA said, "The preceding year has been crucial in shaping the future of the ACE industry, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience despite global and domestic challenges. Our focus remains on driving localisation, advancing research and innovation, and fostering an ecosystem that promotes sustainable growth. As we align with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat making India a $300 billion electronics manufacturing hub by 2025, we are confident that CEAMA's advocacy and the government's support will position India as a global leader in manufacturing."



He added, "I congratulate Mr. Narasimhan Eswar on taking over as President of CEAMA, and I am certain that he will lead the industry's transformation effectively."



Mr. Narsimhan Eswar, newly elected President of CEAMA said, "I am privileged to assume the role of CEAMA President after an event that has set a strong foundation for collaboration and innovation. This annual function is the perfect platform for exploring new possibilities and aligning with India's vision of Viksit Bharat. This also provides an excellent platform for exchanging transformative ideas and uniting stakeholders under a shared vision. Together with all stakeholders, I am committed to the ACE industry's growth and making India a global hub for appliances and consumer electronics."



To mark 45 years of excellence in the ACE industry, CEAMA recognized and honored its esteemed members for their outstanding contributions to the growth and advancement of the Indian ACE sector. It bestowed 'Lifetime Achievement' Award upon Shri R P Khaitan (Past President, CEAMA), and 'Appreciation for contributions to ACE Industry' to Shri S K Marwaha (Group Coordinator & Scientist G, MeitY). Mr. Anil Mehta (DGM, Havells India Limited) was felicitated with a 'Certificate of Merit'.



While expressing his views, Mr Ravi Shankar Chaudhary, Secretary General, CEAMA said, "The theme 'ACE Steps Towards Viksit Bharat' reflects our industry's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation. CEAMA members are advancing domestic manufacturing while strengthening India's global competitiveness through cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices. Our collaboration with the government has been crucial in addressing challenges and fostering a supportive ecosystem that drives investments, creates jobs, and accelerates economic growth. Together, we are paving the way for India to emerge as a global manufacturing leader and realize the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."





