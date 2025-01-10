Join Politics With Mission Not Ambition: PM Modi’S Message To Youth In Podcast Debut

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) In a candid and insightful conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in his first-ever podcast, Prime Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of youth participation in and said that they should take the plunge but with a spirit of dedication and sacrifice.

The podcast trailer was shared by PM Modi himself on his X handle.

"I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!" PM Modi wrote.

In an extensive two-hour discussion in his first podcast, PM Modi spoke on issues ranging from his early years, education, setbacks and risk management abilities. He also reflected on life principles that define successful political careers, urging young individuals to approach politics with a spirit of "sacrifice and dedication, rather than ambition alone."

PM Modi underscored that being a politician is different from succeeding in politics, explaining that true success requires commitment, empathy, and the ability to work as a team.

"Winning people's hearts and living their lives with them is what makes a good leader," he said.

Prime Minister further said that it is "crucial for good people to join politics with a mission, not for personal ambitions".

When asked about young people joining politics, he said, "India requires one lakh dedicated young politicians, driven by a selfless desire to serve the nation".

He also recalled his statement from the Red Fort, reiterating that India needs one lakh young leaders who prioritise the country's well-being over personal ambition.

"I said from the Red Fort that the nation needs one lakh such youth to come into politics. I think if the aim is just to take, achieve, and become, then that ambition won't last long. In politics, the aim is sacrifice," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also highlighted the qualities that define great leaders which include empathy, hard work, and communication skills. Drawing a parallel with Mahatma Gandhi, he explained how the leader's principles inspired others, despite Gandhi himself not wearing a cap while many of his followers did.

PM Modi stressed the importance of unity and selflessness.

"During the independence revolution, every section of society united for the love of the nation. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi were not defined by appearances or age but by principles and dedication to the country," he remarked.

Citing an example of Ashok Bhatt, a party worker and minister, PM Modi praised his dedication, recalling how Bhatt would answer calls in half ring at any hour and personally address issues, for accident-prone roads in Vadodara. This selfless commitment, he noted, exemplifies the tough yet fulfilling nature of political life.

PM Modi also shared personal anecdotes, recalling how he left home at a young age and lost contact with childhood friends.

"After becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat, I invited about 35 of his former classmates, teachers, relatives, (in separate meetings) after leaving home in young age at the official residence to reconnect and catch up with them," he told Kamath, underlining that such gathering kept him grounded and humble.

Nikhil Kamath also lauded PM Modi's vision and expressed hope that the podcast would motivate young people to view politics as a 'meaningful' career path.