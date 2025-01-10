CM Majhi Thanks PM Modi For Attending 18Th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bhubaneswar.

CM Majhi said that PM Modi's presence in the mega event has made the event more successful and special.

“Your gracious presence on 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' has made this event even more successful and special. Your guidance has infused new hope and enthusiasm in the minds of all the NRIs present here and inspired them to build a 'Viksit Bharat'. I personally thank you for this,” CM Majhi on Friday wrote on his 'X' handle.

Earlier, PM Modi on Thursday formally inaugurated the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention held for the first time in Odisha. Around 5,000 delegates from different corners of the world have been attending the three-day grand convention.

“Today, on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, I attended the PBD programme in Bhubaneswar. It is commendable how Odisha is emerging as a vibrant destination for such global events,” said PM Modi, impressed with the successful hosting of the convention.

While addressing the Indian diaspora guests at the convention on Thursday, PM Modi also said,“The land of Odisha, where you have gathered today, is also a reflection of India's rich heritage. In Odisha, at every step, we come across our heritage.”

PM Modi also inaugurated four exhibitions at the venue of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 'Vishwaroop Ram', highlighting the legacy of the Ramayana across the globe, 'Diaspora's Contribution to Technology', 'Bharat Bharatiya: Swadesh Pardes' showcasing the archival collections on the migration of people from Gujarat to Oman and an 'Exhibition on Heritage and Culture of Odisha' highlighting the timeless glory of Odisha's history and culture.

The Prime Minister later remarked that exhibitions featured different aspects of India's history, heritage, and culture. PM Modi also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for the Indian diaspora.