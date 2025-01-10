Altium And Renesas' Role In Enabling Economy 4.0 Is The Subject Of New Documentary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Connected to the cloud, things that touch our everyday lives are becoming smarter” - Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of RenesasSAN DEIGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- San Diego, CA – January 10, 2024 – Altium , a global leader in design and lifecycle management, and Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced solutions with which Altium has recently joined forces, have been featured in a new documentary on CBSnews. The documentary, titled Altium in 4.0: Connecting Electronics Production for Accelerated Innovation, discusses Altium and Renesas' role in bringing the Economy 4.0 concepts of digitalization, connection, and automation to the design, development, and lifecycle management of global electronics production.



The documentary was produced by UK-based Acumen Media and features interviews with Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas; Aram Mirkazemi, SVP, Head of Software and Digitalization at Renesas and President of Altium; Ted Pawela, VP, Head of Customer Success, Digital Industries; and Leigh Gawne, VP, Head of R&D, Digital Industries.



As the electronics industry's innovations continue to shape modern life and accelerate Economy 4.0, the industry itself has been slow to modernize its own production processes. Teams working on the same project are siloed from one another, using different tools and systems, some so archaic they were designed for floppy disks over 40 years ago.



Given the complexity of today's electronics, with thousands of individual components and widely dispersed engineering teams, this level of inefficiency is not sustainable. In the view of CEO Hidetoshi Shibata,“The electronics value chain is so fragmented, so inefficient, it's deeply in need of transformation.”

To help the electronics industry realize the full potential of Economy 4.0, Altium, producer of the world's most widely used electronics design software, has taken the leadership role in connecting, modernizing, and thoroughly transforming the industry's practices.



Altium is using its cloud platform to attack the industry's inefficient processes and disconnected systems. With the cloud, engineering teams from different disciplines can easily connect and collaborate with each other and with component suppliers and manufacturers. Data can be shared in real time and standardized formats to help eliminate errors and enable faster innovation.



Aram Mirkazemi refers to this as“the cloud enablement of all things electronic.”



“Believe it or not,” he says,“the engineering world has not been able to successfully move its brick and mortar processes onto the cloud. And Altium is one of the first companies that has been able to do that.” Cloud enablement, he said, gives electronics producers the power to quickly discover the electronics solutions, move seamlessly into component acquisition and commercial production, and manage the entire lifecycle of each product version, including over-the-air software updates.



Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas, believes it's the purpose of his company and modern electronics“To Make Our Lives Easier”, which the cloud is facilitating.“Connected to the cloud, things that touch our everyday lives are becoming smarter,” he explained. As Economy 4.0 marches forward, that will include helping the planet feed growing populations, manage climate change, and keep life sustainable far into the future. By transforming and modernizing electronics creation, Altium is expanding the almost limitless possibilities of the problems electronics can solve.



Watch the Campaign on CBS News here.



About Altium



Altium Limited, a part of the Renesas Group, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.



Eloise McKenna

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

email us here

Altium in Economy 4.0 | Connecting Electronics Production for Accelerated Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.