Cong, BJP Trade Barbs Over 'Deletion' Of Names From Ladli Behna Yojana In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 10 (IANS) The Opposition and ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh traded barbs at each other over the "deletion" of names from the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', a much-talked-about women-centric cash scheme introduced in the state ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Congress has been claiming that the state will exclude women aged above 60 from the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', and give them only old age pension.

The Congress claimed that of more than 2.47 crore women between the age group of 23 - 60 years enrolled for the Ladli Behna Yojana, around 1.63 crore women have completed 60 years and would be excluded.

The excluded women will be receiving Rs 1,250 per month in their bank accounts under the pension scheme, it said.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jitu Patwari said instead of adding more beneficiaries under the scheme, the BJP government has decided to exclude them from the Ladli Behna Yojana Yojana, citing the age criteria.

"The BJP government's step has made it clear that Ladli Behna Yojana was launched to get votes from the women. The BJP had promised to increase the monthly amount from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000. Now, we have learnt that more than 1.63 lakh women have been excluded from the scheme," Patwari said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also slammed the BJP government, saying reducing the number of beneficiaries would be an injustice to the women.

He claimed the BJP government is "conspiring" to end the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' after returning to power.

"It is being claimed that women aged 60 years or above are being excluded from the scheme," Kamal Nath said.

Responding to the Congress claims, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the scheme would be run as per guidelines laid during its launch.

He accused the Congress of misleading the people by levelling allegations against the BJP government.

"Ladli Behna Yojana or any other scheme are designed with certain rules and regulations that have been followed. Congress is trying to mislead the people with baseless allegations," CM Yadav said responding to the media persons on Friday.